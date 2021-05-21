Segmentation of One

The art of data segmentation is much more complex than lumping people into “like” groups based on minimal information like age, gender and location. And that begins with the ability to collect and aggregate content from multiple—and often disparate—sources.

While that may sound disheartening and even impossible to businesses at the beginning of their digital journey, there is good news: today’s technology solutions have made it easier than ever before to gather and act on individual customer data in a personalized, 1:1 manner.