eBooks
Segmentation of One
eBook - Segmentation of One

Please Complete Form to Download

The art of data segmentation is much more complex than lumping people into “like” groups based on minimal information like age, gender and location. And that begins with the ability to collect and aggregate content from multiple—and often disparate—sources.

While that may sound disheartening and even impossible to businesses at the beginning of their digital journey, there is good news: today’s technology solutions have made it easier than ever before to gather and act on individual customer data in a personalized, 1:1 manner.

Contact Us

~|icon_mobile~|elegant-themes~|outline

Phone & Fax

Phone: +1.613.744.8204
Fax: +1.613.523.5533

~|icon_mail~|elegant-themes~|solid

Email

General Inquiries: info@omnovos.com

Product Inquiries: sales@omnovos.com

Customer Support: support@omnovos.com

~|icon_pin_alt~|elegant-themes~|outline

Corporate Office

50 Hines Road, Suite 240
Ottawa, ON, Canada, K2K 2M5

Let's Be Social

Got a Question About Digital Customer Engagement Solutions?

Our team is waiting to show you a world of possibilities.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.